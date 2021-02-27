You can enable additional interface for Sony SSD on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 came, saw and won, without almost much effort, making it one of the most beloved consoles by gamers. It is equipped with powerful technologies that provide the player with an experience close to reality.

However, the PS5’s internal storage capacity is one of the points that has been criticized by consumers. Therefore, Sony will have to implement an additional interface to SST on its next generation console in the second half of 2021.

As far as we know, Sony's PlayStation 5 has about 667GB of SSD capacity for storing games, apps and other files.

However, this detail led to some criticism from consumers, for example, the Call of Duty game alone requires 133GB of space for its installation. Other large titles always carry at least 40 GB. But there may be a solution to this problem in a few months.

The Sony PS5 can implement additional interface for SSD

Sony is preparing to bring updates to the PlayStation 5 internal storage within the next semester.

According to the data of the sources reported to the website in this regard Bloomberg, Adding support for additional drivers should occur through a software update. This update will also open the cooling fan speed to ensure that the console does not overheat.

Those sources asked not to be identified as the plans have not yet been officially made public.

The PS5's custom configuration speeds up loading and processing times, but can not connect to an external hard drive, which is a common way for players to add more storage.

However, after a possible firmware update, players must remove a plastic cover from the PlayStation 5 and insert a new storage unit.

A Sony spokesperson said:

As previously announced, we are working on an expansion of the PlayStation 5M2 SSD storage.This moment has not been announced, details will be released later.

PS5 sales are on the rise, and of course with the expansion of SST capable gamers there will be many more reasons to buy this console.

Also read: