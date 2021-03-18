You can now authenticate yourself on Facebook with the body security key in Android and iOS – apps

Facebook announced today that the first two-factor authentication can be configured, allowing users to sign in on iOS and Android mobile devices using the body security key. This is a small piece of hardware that provides extra security when authenticating accounts.

This feature, which has been available since 2017 to access accounts on the desktop, is now compatible with all systems that access Facebook. The company recommends using security keys when there are more and more phishing attacks and credentials because they are the strongest security available, to avoid compromising on the account, especially if you are involved with the business on the social network. It is also recommended for groups identified by attackers as politicians, government members, the general public, journalists, human rights defenders or big brands.

The two-factor authentication system is very secure, ensuring that you always notify any login attempts made by a third party on unknown devices. In addition to the usual password, you may need to verify for a second time that you are the author of the authentication using the code received via email or SMS, or you can use the code generated in an application such as Ati or Google Antenticator.

The body protection key raises the level of security a little more, eliminating the need for email or a smartphone for the second phase. This piece is small and can be added to your main ring, for example, it will notify you whenever someone tries to access, in this case, a Facebook account through an unauthorized browser or smartphone. The physical key that hackers are apparently inaccessible.

Although Facebook does not manufacture or sell these keys, they can be purchased from hardware stores. These can work via Bluetooth or connect directly to the smartphone. You can configure the key in your account settings, You can find out in TEK how the theme is dedicated.