You can see every planet in our solar system this week

This week, there will be some scenes that are not so familiar in the sky: the seven planets are visible at different points during the day

Venus and Mercury are bright enough to see in the morning, while Mars, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn are easy to see at night.

Earth Sky has released a guide to seeing all of these planets along with Uranus Website

Joe Guzman, an astronomer and educator at After School Matters in Chicago, has already told his students about this week’s celestial event.

“Early this morning, I took the time to see the crescent moon,” Guzman told CNN. “When the sun goes down tonight, you can definitely see Jupiter and Saturn.” Why is this happening? The visibility of the planets is a cosmic coincidence. “It’s the dance of the planets around the sun,” Guzman said. “It’s a natural phenomenon, it happens once. It’s not rare, but it’s very rare. They will still be on this side of the sun, but they will soon begin to separate again.” Meanwhile, Guzman thinks everyone should get their hands on a telescope. Sky and telescope Announced Sales of telescopes have already been on the rise since the outbreak began, with companies seeing “a 60% to 400% increase in business over the previous year”. Guzman suggests that those looking at the new sky should search for his personal favorite Saturn. “You can catch its rings very easily,” Guzman said. “It’s definitely worth a watch.” Correction: This story was updated this week to add Neptune as one of the planets visible in the sky.