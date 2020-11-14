Home science You can see every planet in our solar system this week

You can see every planet in our solar system this week

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
You can see every planet in our solar system this week

This week, there will be some scenes that are not so familiar in the sky: the seven planets are visible at different points during the day

Venus and Mercury are bright enough to see in the morning, while Mars, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn are easy to see at night.

Earth Sky has released a guide to seeing all of these planets along with Uranus Website.

Joe Guzman, an astronomer and educator at After School Matters in Chicago, has already told his students about this week’s celestial event.

“Early this morning, I took the time to see the crescent moon,” Guzman told CNN. “When the sun goes down tonight, you can definitely see Jupiter and Saturn.”

Why is this happening?

The visibility of the planets is a cosmic coincidence.

“It’s the dance of the planets around the sun,” Guzman said. “It’s a natural phenomenon, it happens once. It’s not rare, but it’s very rare. They will still be on this side of the sun, but they will soon begin to separate again.”

Meanwhile, Guzman thinks everyone should get their hands on a telescope. Sky and telescope Announced Sales of telescopes have already been on the rise since the outbreak began, with companies seeing “a 60% to 400% increase in business over the previous year”.

Guzman suggests that those looking at the new sky should search for his personal favorite Saturn.

“You can catch its rings very easily,” Guzman said. “It’s definitely worth a watch.”

Correction: This story was updated this week to add Neptune as one of the planets visible in the sky.

READ  Is World 9 Really A Primordial Black Gap?

You May Also Like

The Atlas V rocket launches the NROL-101 spy satellite into orbit

The Atlas V rocket launches the NROL-101 spy satellite into orbit

SpaceX's Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 prototype fires engines for 3rd time, crashing

Mission Managers Weather – Astronauts rehearse for launch day while watching space travel now

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

Clothing-rehearsal countdown sets the stage for SpaceX Crew Dragon launch

NASA's diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA’s diligent rover is approaching Mars to find evidence of life

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

NASA is advancing to bring Mars rocks back to Earth

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *