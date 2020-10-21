Home science You can’t sting this’iron’ beetle. Now scientists know why.

You can’t sting this’iron’ beetle. Now scientists know why.

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
You can't sting this'iron' beetle. Now scientists know why.

The devil’s sturgeon beetle rarely breaks. You can hit it, step on it, or run around in a car.

Now scientists know why this beetle’s outer wing case, known as the beetle, is so tough. It consists of a series of puzzle parts that fit seamlessly. The geometry and internal structure of this “jigsaw” design increases the strength of the beetle armor.

You May Also Like

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Takes Rock from Asteroids in Historic Mission | USA and Canada

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Takes Rock from Asteroids in Historic Mission | USA and Canada

SpaceX launches three-engine Starship SN8 prototype ahead of epic test flight

SpaceX launches three-engine Starship SN8 prototype ahead of epic test flight

Scientists compare how COVID-19 cough clouds move with or without a mask

Scientists compare how COVID-19 cough clouds move with or without a mask

An ISS crew found an elusive air leak using floating tea leaves

An ISS crew found an elusive air leak using floating tea leaves

NASA's Osiris-Rex Will Land on Asteroid Bennu: How to Watch Live

NASA’s Osiris-Rex set to capture the asteroid Bennu sculpture: how to watch live

Strange Tales of 2020 SO: How asteroids turned into rocket junk and NASA scientists who figured out it

Strange Tales of 2020 SO: How asteroids turned into rocket junk and NASA scientists who figured out it

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *