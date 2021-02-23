“You have to learn to be a little alone in Parsia’s dressing room”

J.Jeremy Mathieu, a former Barcelona and Sporting midfielder, spoke with RAC1’s microphones about the difficult moment he was experiencing at the Letlette Catalan club.

The former French footballer admitted that adaptation is not always easy for Barcelona.

“After a mistake in Persia it was Soxie or Gosc who said it didn’t hurt and the next time you would improve. They always talked in a positive way. There are, but no problem, because you have to train more than before. That’s the way to deal with it, “he began.

“Now I don’t know how it is. At the time, I felt a little lonely in the dressing room. I tried to be positive and turned the situation around,” said Matthew of his experience.

The Frenchman spoke about another countryman, Antoine Griezmann. In his opinion, the former Atletico de Madrid went to Camp Nou and made the mistake.

“It’s not at your level with Atletico. Personally, I think it’s a mistake to go to Barcelona. It’s a very important piece in Atletico, if not so important in Barcelona.