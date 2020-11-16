You need to know what your employer wants you to do to vaccinate the coyote

But legal experts say employers may be forced to take the shot. Whether they want to is a different matter.

Some jobs already have vaccine requirements. For example, some health workers are needed to obtain flu shots.

“The idea that vaccines can be made compulsory is well established,” said Jay Rosenlip, partner and chairman of the Labor and Employment Committee at the Klein Dinadale Goldner Law Firm in California.

“I fully expect there will be employers who choose to make it mandatory,” said David Barron, Goshen O’Connor’s employment lawyer.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act may permit But federal protections allow some exceptions. Workers with alternative medical conditions may be exempt under Americans with disabilities.Title VII of the Civil Rights Act may permit “Honestly Conducted” employees Religious beliefs against a vaccine to seek shelter.

Under these circumstances, employers must provide reasonable accommodation. According to Rosenlip, it means allowing an employee to work from home or using personal protective equipment in the office.

Not wanting to be vaccinated for moral or political reasons is not protected.

But vaccination enforcement will open an employer to potential workers ’compensation claims if an employee experiences any adverse side effects. It may stop making some companies a condition of employment.

“If an employee has a negative reaction to the mandatory vaccine, it may become a worker‘ At least not the claim, “said Rosenlip.

Forcing employees to get vaccinated can create a PR headache for the company.

“Employees want to discuss political issues, and a vaccine order is going to trigger that debate,” Rosenlip said. That talk could be leaked outside the company walls and on social media.

“Then the boss gets into social media conversations they don’t want to reveal.”

Instead of an order, employers can try to encourage and motivate employees to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think anyone wants to force it, they just don’t want the bad vibes coming from the compulsory program,” Rosenlip said.

He suggested that employers take a multifaceted approach: Allow workers to receive the vaccine at company time, encourage senior leaders to get the vaccine they have received, and involve the union to promote the shot.

He also said that workers who have not been vaccinated should not be discriminated against.