After three terrible quarters, the Knicks ’Kitty Corps warmed up in the fourth quarter. They did everything, but the snow is clearing.

The Knicks’ young guns, led by 18 points in the third quarter and 17 points early in the fourth, led by rookie combo guard Emmanuel Quigley and the abrupt Kevin Knox, triggered a comeback and beat the Cavaliers 100-93. Fan-less Home startup in advance.

After looking lazy on the start, Knox hit three 3-pointers in a thrilling fourth quarter to finish with 16 points.

Quickley, the 25th pick in the draft, sparked a second-half spark and Nix offense in his home debut. Quickley did not shoot for a high percentage (3 out of 11), but finished with nine electric points and seven assists.

In the third quarter the Knicks scored just 13 points before waking up with those young legs.

Nix coach Tom Thibodo has said he wants to use the “sporting ability” of their youth.

The night will shine when the Knicks win the 34-13 season in the fourth quarter with Knox, Quickley, Mitchell Robinson, Obi Tobin, and RJ Barrett.

The Garden fake crowd was most noticeable in the waves when the Knicks created that flow in the fourth quarter.

Barrett is a barrel beast on his third straight solid voyage. Robinson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds before making a last-minute nose-clock.

Tobin, after a quiet start, added eight points and a last-minute dungeon. In a gruesome scene that foretells the future, Quickley lifted a lobe for Tobin, who hit home when he woke up in the fourth quarter.

Earlier, the Cavaliers killed Nix from the depths. As the Cavaliers took an 18-point lead in the third period, the Knicks started the 3-for-3 with a 25-point lead.

On the strength of their 3-point shooting, the Cavaliers took a 57-53 half-time lead. The Cavaliers hit 8 of 15 3s – the Knicks are as defensive as David Pistol’s club. The Knicks shot only 3 out of 13 from depth, and their 3-point woes continue.

The Knicks rallied from a 45-34 deficit in the second quarter, with Julius Rand and Barrett providing the spark. Randall’s best play came late in the second quarter with a stealth and fast break. Rand scored 13 first-half points.

Barrett was again driving with Aplomb, scoring 10 points in the first half. It was a first half for defender Dennis Smith Jr., who, in the final seconds of the first quarter, was cleared when he cleared the clock and put Cleveland 25 before Andre Drummond’s fast break. 24.

Robinson, who started at the center for an injured Nerlens disease, came out with two mistakes in the opening three minutes.

He was tough on the boards, but sometimes out of position. In one play, he never came out to defend the wide-open 3-hole teen hunt to elevate the Cavaliers by double digits. Inside, Drummond scored 16 to half with Robinson.

Although Smith did not look very sharp, the rookie guard showed Quickley the power, hit a couple of driving floats and nailed the 3-pointer – his specialty. Quickley, who played for Kentucky, scored five points in eight to half minutes.

At his Garden debut, Dabin struggled after stepping on the feet of a Cavaliers player shortly after sapping.

The Cavaliers overtook Tobin in the 5th and took the defense to Isaac Okoro, who was surprised to see his attack. It was predicted that Tobin would go to Cleveland in almost all the fake drafts.

“It went all the way up to the night draft,” Caves coach J.P. Pickerstaff said before the game. “It was back and forth. That is a debate. We decided on the need he met at the defensive end of the floor. ”

Thibauto made his debut as head coach at his Nix home, after spending six years as an assistant, mostly under Jeff von Kundi.

“It’s unfortunate the fans can’t be here,” Thibodo said before the game. “But this building is not the best place for big games and the knowledge of the fans, it is recognized if you play a good basketball game. This is a very unique place. This is the best place to play in the league. The players are very excited to play here. I’m happy to be a part of it. “