YouTube, Android, iOS player page redesign released

YouTube of the day Announcement A series of Android and iOS updates as part of the video player page redesign. The general look is the same, but the Google company has worked to optimize the button placement and layout while adding a few handy shortcuts.

It starts with a “more streamlined player page” that moves the various buttons to more prominent locations in the menu. The caption is no longer the second item in the overflow menu, but can be accessed with the’CC’ control in the top right. Similarly, the “autoplay” toggle is now almost centered at the top of the screen. These specific changes will also be applied to the desktop client as a test “soon”.

Google touts other “small improvements” such as: New icon It’s hollow and “quick control to do something faster”.

YouTube app also Video chapter User can click inside player to get list view.

You can see a full list of all the chapters included in the video you are watching, and each chapter has a thumbnail thumbnail that you can find in that chapter. Save time by quickly moving to the area you care about!

To enter YouTube’s redesigned full-screen mode, everyone can swipe up on the player and exit by swiping in the opposite direction. Another way to get into this mode is to use the “rotate” suggestion action introduced by YouTube today. Another suggestion could entice users to enter the VR player, and there may be more in the future.

More info on YouTube:

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.