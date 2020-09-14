YouTube begins releasing TikTok rival YouTube Shorts.

Like instagram With Reels, YouTube is releasing a new short video maker called YouTube Shorts, and the company hopes to attract attention at TikTok.

Report on YouTube’s Short Video Creation Tool Came out a few months ago, But currently the company is starting an initial beta in India. Like TikTok, Shorts allows people to create 15 second videos that can be set to music. A YouTube spokesman said that the music is available through the “in-product music selector feature”. The Verge. Selector “We currently have 100,000 tracks and we are working with music artists, record labels and publishers to make more content available to continue expanding our catalog.”

This video will be continuously published on the website dedicated to the company Shorts. Announced in a blog post today. An example of how Shorts might appear can be seen below.

YouTube will try to make the new Shorts feature available to as many people as possible. This includes a new “create” icon spot that stands out in the app. The’Create’ icon has been released with the Beta of Shorts for Android and we plan to bring the icon to iOS devices soon. A YouTube spokesman said there are currently no estimates of when shorts will be released in other countries, including the United States.

One factor that YouTube’s announcement post wants to highlight for its creators is the opportunities that YouTube offers. The site has over 2 billion users per month and says, “We want the next generation of mobile creators to grow their community on YouTube with Shorts.”

“We actually introduced the story to YouTube, and we actually saw the creators really get involved in the story.” CEO Susan Wojcicki To Dylan Byers on NBC News In his podcast episode. “This is a really short example of content. So we will continue to innovate in all different format sizes, including really short format videos. “

The team on Instagram seemed to have similar goals in mind as the TikTok clone, Reels, but the immediate response to the feature was Not very positive. Anecdotally, many of the videos appearing on Reels (influencers and brands, not partners) are straight re-uploads of other TikTok videos. But arguably, Instagram wasn’t a video entertainment centric platform. YouTube. The company hopes that when people consider looking to YouTube for their already short video entertainment, Shorts will be another way to keep people staying on the site longer and keep existing and new creators uploading.