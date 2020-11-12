YouTube Down: Experiencing technical issues with video experiences

Updated: Web light Users in many regions around the world encountered problems playing videos on the site on Wednesday.

The site’s TeamYouTube account acknowledges problems with a Twitter post. “Now if you have trouble watching videos on YouTube, you are not alone – our team is aware of this problem and is working to fix it. We will follow up here with any update, ”it said Tweeted ET at 7:23 p.m.

According to the surveillance site Down Detector, the number of YouTube issues reported by users increased around 7pm. These problems appeared to be most severe in the Northeastern United States, the United Kingdom and Western Europe, and in Mexico, Australia, and South America. 95% of issues per Downtector watch videos.

According to Down Detector, complaints about problems with YouTube were high until 7:30 pm before the ET hit significantly.

Users who tried to play videos on YouTube encountered a whirlwind, and the videos failed to start playback (sometimes several minutes before starting). YouTube periodically displays error messages, including saying “Error occurred”. Please try again later. ”For some users, YouTube’s homepage is not loaded. User reports on social media suggest that Google’s YouTube TV subscription-TV service has also declined.

The problems were obvious on desktop and mobile applications, as well as on connected TV devices, including Google’s Chromecast. YouTube ads are also not loaded during a technical crash.

Extended crashes are rare for YouTube, which has more than 2 billion signed-in users per month and claims to stream 1 billion hours of videos daily.

In October 2018, YouTube had global access issues for about 90 minutes, Issues affecting YouTube TV and YouTube music services.