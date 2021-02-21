YouTube on Android: This new feature enhances your video experience

The latest addition to the YouTube Android app is 4K resolution (2160p) for low resolution devices. As of version 15.05.35 this innovation is being captured by users and seems to be server dependent.

In practice, this allows you to watch 4K videos at 60 frames per second with HDR on Android smartphones, which is theoretically impossible. The novelty was first captured by GS Marina, which shows the differences between the different devices.

Also YouTube at 2160p resolution on Android smartphones. Credit: G.S.Marena

When tested on the Galaxy S10E, the video game experience on the 2160P would have been great. However, using the Galaxy Tab S5e would have made the frame breakdown experience painful.

Keep in mind that being able to run YouTube on 4K does not work wonders if your screen resolution is full HD. However, these videos are said to “look sharper with less compression due to the higher bit rate”.

This is a welcome addition for anyone who wants to experience the best content on YouTube on their smartphone. Still, progress is not noticeable to the less trained eye.

Keep in mind that YouTube on iOS already allows you to play 4K videos, even if you do not have devices with that resolution. This happened around the same time as iOS 14 was launched.

