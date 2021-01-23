YouTube puts 16GB with 8GB on a GeForce RTX 2070

We know that there are thousands of interesting content on the internet that are being tested and tested with different technologies. Testing smartphones in endurance tests is one of the most popular, but there are many more.

Recently a video was released where a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card from a Utopian Nvidia with 16GB to 8GB is included.

Despite the many experiences shared by this internet overseas, it is not always common to watch popular videos with specific hardware such as graphics cards.

But there is something that attracts the attention of not only those who are interested in this category, but also ordinary people who are interested in the world of technology.

YouTube puts 16GB on the GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB

VIK-on channel shared by youtube a Video You're making fun changes to your Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. Users can access published PCB maps, which enable them to exchange Micron's 8GB GDTR6 memory with 16GB GDTR6 for Samsung.

Question “Did it work ??” If so, the answer is "yes", however the printer then showed inconsistent behavior.

In the video, YouTube shows and teaches how to do this process. YouTube removed factory memories and then replaced them with more capable ones.

As a rule, such modification must be approved by the manufacturer for operation. But in this case, Nvidia's RTX 2070 graphics BIOS needs adequate support for this superior capability.

In the video, the printer correctly identifies the memory through the GPU-Z software and works with firmware to test the printer.

But the tests also revealed some shortcomings. That is, even if it works, the process has not proven to be stable or safe. This behavior was maintained in other experiments.

However, instability was not a barrier and YouTube did some important testing.

Watch the video:

The 3D mark was able to run the Timesby test, where the modified panel Timesby graphics scored 6176 points. In other words, this means that more memory does not make a big difference in this case. In contrast, the average score of the original RTX 2070 was 9107 points.

However, it is also ours to warn them not to leave if they do not know what they are doing or know the areas they are going to handle. In addition, we warn that this process can lead to equipment loss warranty.

In short, any problem that occurs will be the full responsibility of the user. One of the possible consequences is that the printer will be permanently damaged and will stop working even if the original memories are replaced.