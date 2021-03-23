Home Tech YouTube tests technology to find products in videos – Internet

YouTube tests technology to find products in videos – Internet

Mar 23, 2021 0 Comments
YouTube tests technology to find products in videos - Internet

In the future, in addition to the recommended videos that YouTube recommends, you may start to see the list of products that will appear in the video clip you are watching. The company is testing a technology for this purpose, and some North American users will begin to see the first results.

“We are testing a new feature that provides a list of products and related articles found in the video. This feature will appear in the suggested videos for users exploring the area below the player. Published on the official blog of Technologica.

The margin writes that this is Google’s strategy for making money through affiliate marketing (recommend products with contextual links). These lists will also help you to recommend videos about products or YouTube Drive footage of videos uploaded on the platform if the company chooses with similar articles.

There are other sites with similar functions, such as Instagram, where you can bookmark links to products displayed in publications.

It is also important to underline that this is only a test, so the function will never be executed.

READ  Fujifilm breaks mirrorless speed record with new f/1.0 lens

You May Also Like

NASA shares the first photo of the Mars helicopter

NASA shares the first photo of the Mars helicopter

PlayStation unveils new Indies trailers for PS4 and PS5 in 2021

PlayStation unveils new Indies trailers for PS4 and PS5 in 2021

Changes along the way? Xbox Live may get a new name soon

Changes along the way? Xbox Live may get a new name soon

AndroidGeek

POCO F3 was revealed before the press release began

Google Photos has got a very useful feature!

Google Photos has got a very useful feature!

The OnePlus 9 Pro wants to have a professional camera in your pocket. Do they know how

The OnePlus 9 Pro wants to have a professional camera in your pocket. Do they know how

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *