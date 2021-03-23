YouTube tests technology to find products in videos – Internet

In the future, in addition to the recommended videos that YouTube recommends, you may start to see the list of products that will appear in the video clip you are watching. The company is testing a technology for this purpose, and some North American users will begin to see the first results.

“We are testing a new feature that provides a list of products and related articles found in the video. This feature will appear in the suggested videos for users exploring the area below the player. Published on the official blog of Technologica.

The margin writes that this is Google’s strategy for making money through affiliate marketing (recommend products with contextual links). These lists will also help you to recommend videos about products or YouTube Drive footage of videos uploaded on the platform if the company chooses with similar articles.

There are other sites with similar functions, such as Instagram, where you can bookmark links to products displayed in publications.

It is also important to underline that this is only a test, so the function will never be executed.