YouTube Vanced: A Cut Above the YouTube 

All you want in YouTube to add on their mobile app and things that you always find missing, or things that you have to pay to use, YouTube Vanced presents an absolutely non-brainer bargain app to all your YouTube worries. YouTube Vanced is an advanced YouTube client that enables users to stream all the YouTube content through the app added with advanced features. The features list includes direct Video and Audio Downloader, Ad-Free streaming experience for all content, Background Music Player, Pop-Up Player, etc.

This article looks a deeper look into the major features offered by the app and how users can avail them.

Ad-Free Video Streaming

Three will not be any advertisements interrupting when you watch videos or listening to music in YouTube Vanced unlike in the normal YouTube application that fills with ads all the time, in music, and in other content. The ads that normally show up before, after, or during then content streaming will be blocked by YouTube Vanced’s advanced ad blocking system designed inbuilt in the app setting. Now have no worries about the feature since the user need not do anything to avail but it will be active from the moment the app is open.

Background Music Play

YouTube Vanced is an idle Hamlett for music lovers. Now using YouTube Vanced, you can play music from YouTube on your phone background just like a music player. The feature is placed right below the video screen and one tap on it will enable the background music play. The basic navigation bar is also available on the phone notification bar when you scroll down from the top. Essentially the feature gives users the option to play unlimited and never-ending music from YouTube including all those cover versions, mashups, etc that are normally not available in music apps.

Video and Audio Downloader

Another amazing feature from YouTube Vanced. The app allows users to download YouTube content through the safe and secure downloading feature included in the app. Like the background player feature, the downloader is also placed beneath the video screen and one touch on it will initiate the process. The user will be able to choose the format of the download first, either video or audio, and the quality of the download too after selecting the format. YouTube Vanced Supports 144p to 4k downloads accordingly.

Pop Up Player

A lifesaver when you don’t want to stop watching a video while having to check up on other apps. The Pop Up Player feature in YouTube Vanced ensures that both can be done simultaneously. When you tap on the feature which is placed near the other features below the video screen, the video will be playing in a converted small floating screen on the phone display and you will be able to open other applications too in the meantime. The video screen can be resized and it is movable through dragging.

YouTube Vanced also have the option to import user’s subscriptions from the normal YouTube application and with all the features that it offers, makes the app a valuable and majorly a better version of the YouTube content streaming experience