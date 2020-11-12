Home Tech YouTube videos do not work in obvious web crash

Nov 12, 2020 0 Comments
Updated November 11, 2020, 08:00 PM EST

Top line

YouTube is facing a logistics issue that prevents it from loading videos, the company confirmed Wednesday, and said it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Key facts

When accessing the YouTube website, the videos are stuck on a black screen with an endless white loading circle.

According to DownDetector, Users started reporting issues shortly before EST at 7pm.

Users reported their crash on Twitter on Wednesday night, resulting in the popular hashtag #YouTubeDOWN and numerous others Jokes About the situation.

In a tweet, YouTube said, “If you have trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you are not alone – our team is aware of this problem and is working on a solution. We will follow up here with any update. “

This is a growing story.

