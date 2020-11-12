YouTube videos do not work in obvious web crash

Updated November 11, 2020, 08:00 PM EST
Top line
YouTube is facing a logistics issue that prevents it from loading videos, the company confirmed Wednesday, and said it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.
Key facts
When accessing the YouTube website, the videos are stuck on a black screen with an endless white loading circle.
According to DownDetector, Users started reporting issues shortly before EST at 7pm.
Users reported their crash on Twitter on Wednesday night, resulting in the popular hashtag #YouTubeDOWN and numerous others Jokes About the situation.
In a tweet, YouTube said, “If you have trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you are not alone – our team is aware of this problem and is working on a solution. We will follow up here with any update. “
This is a growing story.
I am a San Francisco-based reporter covering important news on Forbes. I previously reported for USA Today, Business Insider, The San Francisco Business Times and Chan
…
I am a San Francisco-based reporter covering important news on Forbes. I previously reported for USA Today, Business Insider, The San Francisco Business Times and San Jose Inside. I am an SI at the University of Syracuse. I read the newspaper at the New House School of Public Communication and was the editor of The Daily Orange, the university’s independent student newspaper. Follow me on Twitter rachsandl or shoot me at [email protected]