YouTube website now blocks iOS 14’s PIP mode unless you pay a premium.

One of the new features in iOS 14 is PIP mode, which lets you watch videos in a small window while doing other things on your iPhone. This can be useful, for example, when you want to watch a YouTube video in Safari while chatting with a friend or checking your email. However, unfortunately, it seems that YouTube has taken action to ensure that the video does not continue to play when PIP mode is active, unless you pay for YouTube Premium.

See for yourself. Pull Videos on Safari’s YouTube website Bring it to full screen on iPhone. Tap to display the playback controls and the PIP icon will appear in the upper left corner of the screen. Tapping on it will take the video to its own window for a while before returning to its normal location on the YouTube site. If you try to go back to the home screen while watching the video in full screen, you can see it flash briefly in PIP mode before disappearing.

fun, As observed MacRumors, you can do Watch YouTube videos in PIP mode when embedded on a website. PIP works as expected if you have YouTube Premium. However, if you are a free user, it will not work properly. This was not as recent as yesterday. MacRumors, And I remember working on iOS 14 beta this week ahead of the software’s official release.

PIP mode will continue to work with YouTube videos in Safari, regardless of whether you have a free or premium account if you have an iPad.

I am not sure if this is a bug or if YouTube intentionally removed the feature. For its own apps, YouTube limits the ability to play videos in the background to YouTube Premium subscribers. It seems plausible that YouTube is trying to limit PIPs to paid subscribers.

Google and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.