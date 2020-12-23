Who is Trevor?

As part of their 49-23 win over Central Florida, BYU quarterback Zack Wilson put on a show in the Boca Raton Bowl on Monday night, throwing three touchdowns and rushing to just two in the first half.

Wilson finished 26 of 34 for 425 yards, the attack was named MVP and could have given the Jets fans a glimmer of hope after snatching their team opportunity Select Clemson Stud Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Topping the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jets, Following Rams’ grief on Sunday, Are scheduled for a second choice, but they may notice a quarterback even if the Jaguars pick Lawrence with the best pick.

Wilson and Ohio state star Justin Fields are considered the best quarterback chances behind Lawrence.

The Jets will have to decide whether it is worth going over from Sam Donald, who has been random and injured since being selected with a third choice until 2018.

The 21-year-old junior from Utah, Wilson entered a relatively unknown year, but shot the draft board after throwing 30 touchdown passes – seven more than he had thrown in his first two seasons – with three interruptions during BYU’s 10 regular seasons -1.

His rise may have reflected the reaction of Joe Barrow, who was selected by the Bengals in the first round last spring, but Wilson compared it to another big name quarterback.

“I’m not going to say he’s Patrick Mahoms, but I’m going to say he’s playing like Patrick Mahoms,” Hall of Famer and PU alum Steve Young told KNPR Radio last month. “Like, there’s nothing he can do. He’s instinctive and really there when he’s playing. Every week, you want, wow, this is good.”

Not only has Wilson’s ability to improve the bird been compared to MVP’s mahogany, it’s a 6-foot-3, 210-pound mobile, a skill NFL teams value today more than ever.

Wilson rushed for eight touchdowns and 242 yards in the regular season.

Although he has not officially announced the draft, it would be surprising if Wilson stayed at school.