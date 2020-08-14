Zack Snyder Film ‘Army of the Dead’ Will Bear Reshoots As Tig Notaro Replaces Chris D’Elia – Deadline

Even though Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Lifeless has done capturing and has been in post for a 2021 launch, the feature will bear reshoots with stand-up comic and Star Trek: Discovery actress Tig Notaro stepping in for Chris D’Elia, following sexual misconduct accusations created against the comedian.

The pic will return to output as soon as it is risk-free to resume through the pandemic.

The motion picture characteristics an ensemble cast with Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Gain.

Snyder, who is active on bringing his slice of Justice League to HBO Max upcoming year, also co-wrote Army of the Dead.

Reshoots will entail precise filming as properly as Notaro acting opposite a spouse on inexperienced display screen with CG blended in.

Lifeless follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone to pull off a huge heist.

D’Elia was accused of sexually harassing underage girls on social media in June, allegations he has denied. Netflix pulled his unscripted prank clearly show, and the comedian was fired by CAA and 3Arts.