Home Tech “Zé Matinho” PUBG MOBILE Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With Funk Jokes

“Zé Matinho” PUBG MOBILE Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With Funk Jokes

Mar 24, 2021 0 Comments
Observatório de Games

PUBG Mobile Is entering its third anniversary and has found another way to mark that date: a funk that talks about the game, the right to override the player profile called “Zé matinho” and other intelligent identities that only gamers want. Check out the clip below, a collaboration between McMahon and DJWS:

PUBG Mobile Rave Song

PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
Things heat up in your mind just like the panel I touched

Continuing after the ad

Unable to load ad

Poor Joe Matinho is waiting for his turn
Eventually it will take the eruption of m416
Music ban is now enabled (x2)
Nothing will happen here, nothing will happen here
If it is too low, my love will give nothing

Music change …
Go down from the barrier I will recover the general (2x)

Singing collectively:
PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
The material heats up
I touched your mind like that panel (x2)

Prota in pop metal I will pass the view
The one who is under restraint will recover quickly
Go for it, go for it
Take a sonic scan to find humor
Sound explosion shocks your computer
It can cause damage and let’s see if you can pick it up

Camouflage Arbond, sneak activated
I circled and was shot everywhere
From above the watch, I can already see the enemy
Take an HS and “go” to your friend

Singing collectively:
PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
The material heats up
I touched your mind like that panel (x2)

The song also comes with the latest update. Players can enter the new “Mill Rhythms” music theme mode on the Erangle Map and choose one of three special arrows in the lobby, each offering players different abilities.

“Music ban is now enforced, nothing happens here. If it’s too low, my love will do nothing” refers to the Guardian’s Arbond, where a device is activated, creating a semi – transparent barrier to minimize part of the enemy’s fire damage.

About Meg Maha
Dominic Patrick da Costa-Maha, popularly known M.C. Maha, Came from Brasilia and was able to join the nerd / geek culture with Funk by starting many hits with continuing and increasing films.

READ  In Ghost Of Tsushima, Being Stealthy Actually Changes The Weather

You May Also Like

Architects unveil plans for Nava, the "capital" of Mars

Architects unveil plans for Nava, the “capital” of Mars

Microsoft Disc is in talks to buy the Discord operating system for billions of dollars

Microsoft Disc is in talks to buy the Discord operating system for billions of dollars

YouTube tests technology to find products in videos - Internet

YouTube tests technology to find products in videos – Internet

NASA shares the first photo of the Mars helicopter

NASA shares the first photo of the Mars helicopter

PlayStation unveils new Indies trailers for PS4 and PS5 in 2021

PlayStation unveils new Indies trailers for PS4 and PS5 in 2021

Changes along the way? Xbox Live may get a new name soon

Changes along the way? Xbox Live may get a new name soon

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *