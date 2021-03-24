“Zé Matinho” PUBG MOBILE Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With Funk Jokes

PUBG Mobile Is entering its third anniversary and has found another way to mark that date: a funk that talks about the game, the right to override the player profile called “Zé matinho” and other intelligent identities that only gamers want. Check out the clip below, a collaboration between McMahon and DJWS:

PUBG Mobile Rave Song

PUBG MOBILE is different

Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today

People are in front

Things heat up in your mind just like the panel I touched

Poor Joe Matinho is waiting for his turn

Eventually it will take the eruption of m416

Music ban is now enabled (x2)

Nothing will happen here, nothing will happen here

If it is too low, my love will give nothing

Music change …

Go down from the barrier I will recover the general (2x)

Singing collectively:

PUBG MOBILE is different

Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today

People are in front

The material heats up

I touched your mind like that panel (x2)

Prota in pop metal I will pass the view

The one who is under restraint will recover quickly

Go for it, go for it

Take a sonic scan to find humor

Sound explosion shocks your computer

It can cause damage and let’s see if you can pick it up

Camouflage Arbond, sneak activated

I circled and was shot everywhere

From above the watch, I can already see the enemy

Take an HS and “go” to your friend

Singing collectively:

PUBG MOBILE is different

Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today

People are in front

The material heats up

I touched your mind like that panel (x2)

The song also comes with the latest update. Players can enter the new “Mill Rhythms” music theme mode on the Erangle Map and choose one of three special arrows in the lobby, each offering players different abilities.

“Music ban is now enforced, nothing happens here. If it’s too low, my love will do nothing” refers to the Guardian’s Arbond, where a device is activated, creating a semi – transparent barrier to minimize part of the enemy’s fire damage.

About Meg Maha

Dominic Patrick da Costa-Maha, popularly known M.C. Maha, Came from Brasilia and was able to join the nerd / geek culture with Funk by starting many hits with continuing and increasing films.