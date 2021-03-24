“Zé Matinho” PUBG MOBILE Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary With Funk Jokes

PUBG Mobile Is entering its third anniversary and has found another way to mark that date: a funk that talks about the game, the right to override the player profile called “Zé matinho” and other intelligent identities that only gamers want. Check out the clip below, a collaboration between McMahon and DJWS:
PUBG Mobile Rave Song
PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
Things heat up in your mind just like the panel I touched
Continuing after the ad
Unable to load ad
Poor Joe Matinho is waiting for his turn
Eventually it will take the eruption of m416
Music ban is now enabled (x2)
Nothing will happen here, nothing will happen here
If it is too low, my love will give nothing
Music change …
Go down from the barrier I will recover the general (2x)
Singing collectively:
PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
The material heats up
I touched your mind like that panel (x2)
Prota in pop metal I will pass the view
The one who is under restraint will recover quickly
Go for it, go for it
Take a sonic scan to find humor
Sound explosion shocks your computer
It can cause damage and let’s see if you can pick it up
Camouflage Arbond, sneak activated
I circled and was shot everywhere
From above the watch, I can already see the enemy
Take an HS and “go” to your friend
Singing collectively:
PUBG MOBILE is different
Erangal, I was informed that there would be a rave today
People are in front
The material heats up
I touched your mind like that panel (x2)
The song also comes with the latest update. Players can enter the new “Mill Rhythms” music theme mode on the Erangle Map and choose one of three special arrows in the lobby, each offering players different abilities.
“Music ban is now enforced, nothing happens here. If it’s too low, my love will do nothing” refers to the Guardian’s Arbond, where a device is activated, creating a semi – transparent barrier to minimize part of the enemy’s fire damage.
About Meg Maha
Dominic Patrick da Costa-Maha, popularly known M.C. Maha, Came from Brasilia and was able to join the nerd / geek culture with Funk by starting many hits with continuing and increasing films.