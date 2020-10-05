Zeiss’ full-frame Android camera can be pre-ordered for $6,000.

Zeiss ZX1 is Announcement It could actually be in the hands of customers sometime in the near future, more than two years ago before the company essentially stopped talking about it. together Point out DPReview, I sent an email saying that B&H Photo is coming soon. Pre-order available 6,000 dollars. It was originally scheduled for release in early 2019.

Why would you pay $6,000 for the ZX1? Well, at least it would not be wise to order without waiting for a real impression of the finished product. But it’s fair to say that it’s the only camera. It has a 37-megapixel full-frame sensor, a fixed 35mm f/2 lens, an electronic viewfinder, and three dials that control aperture, shutter speed and ISO. What’s more peculiar is that it has a 4.3-inch touchscreen and runs Android variants, including a built-in version of Adobe Lightroom, so you can edit right on the device itself. There’s also Wi-Fi, USB-C and 512GB of onboard storage.

An obvious comparison will be to Sony’s RX1 compact camera that features a full-frame sensor and a Zeiss branded 35mm f/2 lens. Last one It cost $3,300 in 2015. Of course it doesn’t run Lightroom, but it’s much smaller. Another comparison in a premium full frame compact space is Leica Q2, Sold for $4,995. Zeiss is undoubtedly confident in the ZX1’s optics and performance, but knows that the camera is expensive if it makes Leica look cheap.

The value of the ZX1 all depends on how effectively the UX and software work. And we don’t know anything about it yet. B&H Photo does not show actual release date. That means there’s still a long way to go before you start selling. We’ll let you know if you have more specifics.