Zimbabwe millionaire Fight Masieva, Founder of telecommunications company Econate Global, joins the board of directors Netflix.

Susan Rice followed the news last week Left Joe Biden assigns his team in preparation to play a role in management.

“We are delighted to welcome Strive Netflix board, ”Co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix Reid Hastings said in a statement. “His entrepreneurship and vision in creating businesses Africa It brings valuable insights and experience to our team as we work to improve and serve more members around the world. ”

Netflix co-CEO added Ted Sarandos, “I’m excited to have Strive join our team as we expand further Africa And the world. “

In addition to being the Managing Director of Econite, he is also the Director of the London-based Macieva Unilever, the National Geographic Society and the Asia Society. He is a member of the Global Advisory Board of Bank of America, Council on Foreign Relations, Stanford University And the Prince of Wales Foundation Africa And is a longtime member of the Conscience Committee of the Holocaust Museum of America.

Former board member of the Rockefeller Foundation, he is the leader of the Coalition for the Green Revolution. Africa And the African Union Special Envoy for the Continent’s Response to Govt-19.

“Netflix is ​​at the forefront of bringing the best entertainment to everyone in the world from anywhere in the world,” Maseva said. “I look forward to working with the team and all stakeholders to continue the traditions of innovation and growth.”